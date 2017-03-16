Car hits, kills student on U.S. 41

A student was killed Thursday morning after trying to cross U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Southbound lanes at the intersection of 23rd Street East are expected to be closed for a few hours.
Around 6:34 a.m., a man on his way to work was driving southbound on U.S. 41 in the right lane in a silver Lexus. The light was green at the intersection of 23rd Street East. FHP Lt. Juan Cuevas said the driver all of a sudden saw a pedestrian, walking eastbound across U.S. 41, in the middle of his lane.
Significant damage could be seen on the front end of the Lexus.
Lt. Cuevas said the victim was a juvenile male student but did not say what school he might have attended. The student’s identity has not been released pending next of kin notification.
Next to the student’s body, which was covered in a pink sheet in the middle of U.S. 41 as FHP continued its investigation, lay a black backpack. His black shoes were about 150 feet from where he ended up.
The left turn lane on westbound 23rd Street East and southbound lanes of U.S. 41 headed toward U.S. 301 have been shut down. Southbound U.S. 41 drivers are advised to take the west fork.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
