March 15, 2017 1:19 PM

Bus carrying migrant workers hits school bus

By Hannah Morse

Myakka City

The driver of a bus full of migrant workers was responsible for rear-ending a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sergio Rodriguez, 66, was driving 49 workers westbound on State Road 64 approaching a Manatee County school bus that had stopped to pick up a student just east of 411th Street East around 8:40 a.m.

Rodriguez didn’t stop and hit the back of the bus, the FHP report said. Fifteen of the 29 students on the bus had minor injuries but weren’t transported to the hospital. The 49 migrant workers were not injured.

The 66-year-old was cited for careless driving, according to FHP.

