Manatee County seeks applications from nonprofits to address community’s needs

Manatee County is looking to local nonprofits to help address the housing and community development needs.
On Thursday, Manatee County will have a workshop on the Community Development Block Grant for the 2017-18 funding year. The workshop will be from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Goodwill Corporate Center, 2715 51st Ave. E., Bradenton.
“Manatee County will be soliciting CDBG grant applications from non-profit organizations to assist in addressing the housing and community development needs of the County’s low and moderate income residents,” according to a county document.
According to a notification from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Manatee County estimates to receive approximately $2.2 million for the 2017-18 fiscal year for the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program and Emergency Solutions Grant.
“The CDBG program is primarily designed to help those residents who are of low and/or moderate income within CDBG eligible areas or for households who income qualify,” according to the document.
The county will accept funding applications until 5 p.m. Friday, April 7. For more information, contact Bill O’Shea, the county’s community development project manager, at 941-748-4501 ext. 6858.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
