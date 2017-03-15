Manatee County Animal Services runs St. Patrick’s Day adoption special

Manatee County Animal Services are hoping some of the more than 50 cats will find some luck this St. Patrick’s Day.
On Friday and Saturday, the shelter will be offering $17 cat adoptions as part of the “St. CATrick’s Day” adoption special.
Normally $40 to adopt cats, the $17 special will include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents are required to license the pet for an additional $15.
The adoption special will be available at both the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., as well as the downtown Bradenton location, 1002 Manatee Ave. W.
For more information, contact Animal Services at 941-742-5933.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
