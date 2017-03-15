Local salon hoping to help raise funds for fallen high-wire performers

In an effort to help a group of high-wire performers who fell last month, an area salon has decided to collect donations toward their medical expenses.
Cutting Loose Salon, with locations in Lakewood Ranch, University Park and Somers, Conn., will give a gift to customers who donate a minimum of $10 while at a Cutting Loose Salon location. The donations will be collected through the month of March, according to store employee Cheyanne Preston.
The money will be donated to the Nik Wallenda Family Foundation, where the collected funds will go toward the fallen performers’ medical expenses. Any money raised that goes above and beyond the medical costs will be donated to “a similar cause assisting injured performers from the circus arts.”
On Feb. 8, five members of Nik Wallenda’s eight-person troupe, including his aunt and sister, fell from the high wire while rehearsing an eight-person pyramid for their closing act at Circus Sarasota. Nik Wallenda did not fall and was not injured in the incident.
Wallenda and uninjured members of his troupe went on to perform for the dress rehearsal and opening night of Circus Sarasota in the days following the fall.
Preston said in an email to the Herald that Coral Pleas, founder of Cutting Loose Salon, was “touched by their performance” and wanted to help.
“Myself and another co-worker are very close to the family as well and we wanted to do whatever we could to help them out,” Preston said.
Donations can be made in the salons locations, 8429 Honore Ave., University Park, or 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., No. 112, Lakewood Ranch, or online through a crowdfunding YouCaring account. The online account has raised more than $16,000 toward its goal of $100,000.
