Local salon hoping to help raise funds for fallen high-wire performers

1:37 Cop busted for stealing from driver Pause

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

0:52 Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:54 Pirates coach Kimera Bartee discusses Pittsburgh's aggressive running game approach