Officials search for missing CSU student, charter mate

Five Colorado State University students jumped off of a charter boat into choppy water.
Four returned.
Officials are searching for the missing student and the charter mate who dove in after him Tuesday.
A 71-foot charter boat carrying 15 university students on spring break was anchored off of Shell Key. The wind and current, the five students had a difficult time getting back into the boat around 6 p.m. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the charter captain helped four of the students back onto the boat while the charter mate jumped in the water to help the fifth.
Pinellas deputies think that the men were caught in a current. Neither were wearing a life vest.
A joint effort with the sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is searching the Pass-A-Grille Channel and St. Pete Beach.
The men have not been identified.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
