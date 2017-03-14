Local

March 14, 2017 10:39 PM

Two men reported overboard near Shell Key

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with rescue crews from Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Pinellas County and Florida Fish and Wildlife, were searching Tuesday night for two male boaters who were reported overboard, according to FOX 13.

The men were reportedly tossed from a 60-foot yacht in the area of Shell Key, according to FOX 13.

But it’s not the only rescue crews have performed today.

Around 9 a.m., two adults and one child were rescued near the Dick Misener Bridge by the St. Petersburg Marine Team, according to Bay News 9.

FOX 13 reports rough waters have led to a busy Monday and Tuesday for crews, who have rescued 18 people.

