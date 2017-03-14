Xbox controller charger, children’s sleepwear on list of latest recalls

4:02 Men dressed as women rob jewelry store Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five Kansas siblings want to stay together

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

1:15 Calle Ocho Festival in Miami hosts croqueta-eating contest

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners