Xbox controller charger, children’s sleepwear on list of latest recalls

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a pair of recalls Tuesday, one for Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers and LIVLY children’s sleepwear.
The Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Charger has been recalled due to the possibility it can overheat and damage the charger’s cover, according to the CPSC. It also poses a burn hazard to users.
The black plastic chargers with the word “Energizer” printed on the label are designed to charge two controllers. Item number 048-052-NA is printed on the bottom of the affected chargers, according to the CPSC. The units were sold by Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon.com and other stores and online retailers across the country from February 2016 through February 2017.
The company received 24 reports of the chargers overheating, causing deformation to the charger’s plastic cover, along with six reports of a burning odor coming from the chargers, according to the CPSC. No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should stop using the chargers immediately and contact Performance Designed Products at 800-263-1156 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at pdp.com and click on “safety recall” for more information on how to get a full refund.
The robes and two-piece long sleeve tops and pants pajama sets from LIVLY were recalled because they failed to pass federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, according to the CPSC’s recall. The issue posses a risk of burn injury to children.
Two-piece sets affected by the recall are made in several patterns and will have the RN number 146214 printed on the sewn-in fabric label. The robes have the word “Mini” embroidered on the left side chest pocket, according to the CPSC.
Consumers with the products should take the clothes from children and contact LIVLY toll-free at 844-350-7728 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.livlyclothing.com and click on “product recall” at the bottom of the page for more information and a refund, according to the CPSC.
