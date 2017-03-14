New community activities director named for Lakewood Ranch

Keith Pandeloglou, 35, has been named director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, replacing Kyanne Merrill, Town Hall Executive Director Anne Ross announced Tuesday at the Inter-District Authority supervisors meeting.
Community Activities coordinates events at Lakewood Ranch and assists more than 50 clubs and organizations.
“We are in the process of filling out spring calendars,” Pandeloglou said Tuesday from his office in Cowork at 8130 Lakewood Ranch Main Street. No changes in the operation of Community Activities are anticipated at this time, he said.
Prior to accepting his new job, Pandeloglou was CEO of UTC Venture Group starting in 2015. From 2010 to 2015, he held several jobs at TriNet, including inside sales manager, emerging markets consultant and information technology manager. He is a native of Mount Laurel, N.J.
In other business at the Inter-District Authority meeting on Tuesday:
- Supervisors asked Ross to bring recommendations to the board on security at Town Hall.
Supervisor Alan Silverglat initiated the discussion by referring to the nationwide increase in anti-Semitic acts across the country, and the issue of concealed weapons.
“There are a lot of people with very strong opinions on both sides,” supervisor Alan Roth said of the concealed carry law.
A concealed weapons permit does not authorize a licensee to carry a firearm into a meeting of a local government body, board attorney Scott Rudacille said.
IDA Chair Tom Green asked for suggestions to ensure the most vulnerable meetings, typically those that attract larger crowd, have appropriate security.
- Ross reported that an alligator presentation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at Town Hall attracted a crowd of about 100. A followup meeting is being planned to answer the question of what makes gators aggressive.
- Steve Zielinski, chief financial officer, said the IDA will have its preliminary budget workshop meeting 9 a.m. March 20 at Town Hall.
Lakewood Ranch Community Development Districts will have their initial budget workshops the following week.
Times and dates for the CDD initial budget workshops: 7 p.m. March 27 for CDD 1, serving Summerfield and Riverwalk; 3 p.m. March 30 for CDD 2, serving Country Club and Edgewater; 6 p.m. March 29 for CDD 4, serving Greenbrook; 10:30 a.m. March 30 for CDD 5, serving Country Club; and 10 a.m. March 28 for CDD 6, serving Country Club West.
