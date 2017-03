0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest Pause

1:15 Bradenton Police captain talks about Thursday's homicide

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

1:57 Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

1:15 Calle Ocho Festival in Miami hosts croqueta-eating contest

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended