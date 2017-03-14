Local

March 14, 2017 8:35 AM

High risk of rip currents through Wednesday

By Hannah Morse

Strong winds and high surf have sounded the alarm for the National Weather Service to warn Manatee and Sarasota counties of a high rip tide risk.

The service issued the coastal hazard warning for Tuesday morning through early Wednesday, and includes Pinellas and Charlotte counties.

A rip current, not to be mistaken for a rip tide, is a powerful narrow current that pulls water out from shore. They typically occur at breaks in sandbars or near groins or piers.

If you’re caught in a rip current, the service advised swimmers to yell, stay afloat and conserve energy. Swim parallel to the beach, not against the current, until it’s safe to reach shore.

