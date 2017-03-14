Dozens of flights canceled from Tampa Bay area due to nor’easter

Multiple flights from the Tampa Bay area have been canceled because of Stella, the winter storm hitting the northeast.
At Tampa International Airport, as of 8 p.m. Monday around 26 flights were canceled due to the nor’easter. Early Tuesday, that number was closer to 60 flights to places like Boston, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Newark and Washington, D.C., that have been canceled. Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport only has five flights canceled on its itinerary for Tuesday.
Travelers should check with their flight status with the airline before heading out. Some airlines are offering travel vouchers for specific travel dates and destinations that are affected by Stella. Delta, United and Southwest Airlines are some of the companies that are offering refunds or limited time, fee-less ticket changes for 20 to 30 cities that are affected by the weather.
Due to forecasted winter weather we’ve issued a travel waiver. Details here: https://t.co/g0h6FlIsRx on cities/dates that might be impacted.— Delta (@Delta) March 11, 2017
Winter Storm #Stella is impacting operations at many U.S. Northeast airports, including EWR and IAD. Travel waiver: https://t.co/pyXEh3LCwX.— United (@united) March 13, 2017
As Winter Storm #Stella continues to develop across the country, be sure to check https://t.co/RXEsd6L6bA for updates and rebooking. pic.twitter.com/uhaT5q1wsY— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 13, 2017
The storm is said to coat New York City and Boston with 12 to 18 inches of snow. New York City’s above-ground transit was halted Tuesday.
Parts of Massachusetts are now expected to get up to 2 feet of snow in Tuesday's nor'easter: https://t.co/47sjMpjZ87 pic.twitter.com/RBLd2uHb0x— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 13, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
