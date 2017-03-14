Local

March 14, 2017 6:47 AM

Dozens of flights canceled from Tampa Bay area due to nor’easter

By Hannah Morse

Multiple flights from the Tampa Bay area have been canceled because of Stella, the winter storm hitting the northeast.

At Tampa International Airport, as of 8 p.m. Monday around 26 flights were canceled due to the nor’easter. Early Tuesday, that number was closer to 60 flights to places like Boston, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Newark and Washington, D.C., that have been canceled. Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport only has five flights canceled on its itinerary for Tuesday.

Travelers should check with their flight status with the airline before heading out. Some airlines are offering travel vouchers for specific travel dates and destinations that are affected by Stella. Delta, United and Southwest Airlines are some of the companies that are offering refunds or limited time, fee-less ticket changes for 20 to 30 cities that are affected by the weather.

The storm is said to coat New York City and Boston with 12 to 18 inches of snow. New York City’s above-ground transit was halted Tuesday.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

