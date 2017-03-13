Falcons earn lacrosse win in 17-1 rout

The Saint Stephen’s Falcons routed the host Lake Gibson Braves 17-1 in boys lacrosse Monday.
Three Falcons players — Parker Lansberg, Andrew Ross and Chris Donnelly — scored three goals apiece. The trio of Colin Varady, Caden Milburn and Julian Sevillo had two goals apiece, and Bryce Gay and Jarrett Millican added solo goals.
The Falcons (5-8) host Cardinal Mooney at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Baseball
DESOTO COUNTY 3, BAYSHORE 2 (8): The host Bruins fell in extra innings to the Bulldogs in a non-conference game. Jesus Ayala (2 for 3) led the offensive attack for the Bruins (6-2). Bayshore hosts West High from Knoxville, Tenn., at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
