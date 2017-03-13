Downed power line closes U.S. 41 in Osprey

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest Pause

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

2:11 Rockin' out at Lakewood Ranch

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change