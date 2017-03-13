Downed power line closes U.S. 41 in Osprey

After being closed less than an hour, all lanes of U.S. 41 in Osprey are back open Monday night.
All lanes of U.S. 41 were closed shortly after 9 p.m. so crews could work on a down power line. Around 9:45 p.m., it was announced by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office that all lanes of U.S. 41 at the intersection of Mac Ewen Drive in Osprey were reopened.
The sheriff’s office assisted Florida Power and Light, who were dispatched to disable the live wire, and the Sarasota County Fire Department at the scene.
The northwest area of Sarasota County was under a tornado warning until 9 p.m. and showers could continue through the night, according to the National Weather Service.
North and south bound lanes shut down on Tamiami Trl at Mac Ewen drive. Down power lines, please use caution in this area.— SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) March 14, 2017
