Local

March 13, 2017 8:32 PM

Tornado warning issued for northwestern Sarasota County

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Sarasota County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning shortly after 8 p.m. Monday for northwestern Sarasota County.

The tornado warning will remain in effect until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Quarter-sized hail is possible.

The severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted about 18 miles from Sarasota, according to the National Weather Service.

Other locations impacted by the warning include Osprey, Gator Creek Estate, Hidden River, Vamo, Nokomis, Fruitville, Laurel, Turtle Beach, Oscar Scherer State Park and Bee Ridge, according to the National Weather Service.

It is recommended that those in the area take cover in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building and stay away from windows, according to the National Weather Service.

A special marine warning is also in effect until 8:45 p.m.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos