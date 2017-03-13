In need of public assistance? You might need $40 and a drug test to get it.

0:53 A street fight at Miami street fest Pause

13:29 Hillsborough Sheriff David Gee recounts initial details of woman allegedly kidnapped by estranged husband

4:21 A 6-year-old boy called 911, but didn't know his address. The 911 dispatcher knew what to do.

1:43 "Day Out With Thomas" draws big crowd to Parrish

0:34 Meredith Scerba gives an update on the World Rowing Championships facilities

1:01 Testing in Manatee schools questioned, defended

2:23 Police cleared of wrongdoing in officer-involved shooting

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

2:16 Here's what to do when you hear a siren