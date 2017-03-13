Weather alert: Thunderstorms could roll in overnight

As possible storms roll in, the National Weather Service noted hazardous weather conditions could be in store for the area Monday that could last through Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service predicts a 40 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Monday with the possibility of a thunderstorm before midnight.
There is a “marginal chance” thunderstorms could become severe, according to the National Weather Service. Any storms that develop are capable of producing strong, gusty winds.
Monday night carries a 90 percent chance of precipitation with possible amounts of between a quarter and half of an inch, according to the National Weather Service. The low for Monday is expected to be around 63 degrees.
A few stronger storms will be possible across the area late this afternoon and into the evening hours.
An isolated waterspout approaching the coast also cannot be ruled out, according to the National Weather Service. The storms, which are expected to increase wind speeds to about 15 to 20 knots, will also create hazardous boating conditions.
A chance of showers continues into Tuesday morning, with a 30 percent chance before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the day is expected to gradually become sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s, while Friday is expected to warm up to about 71, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers likely today/tonight, with a few thunderstorms. Any storms that develop have marginal chance of becoming severe this afternoon.
