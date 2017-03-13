Missing woman, 24, considered ‘possibly endangered’

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 24-year-old woman who is known to make suicidal threats.
Avril Toye, according to the sheriff’s office, is considered missing and possibly endangered from Centerstone’s 2020 26th Ave. E. location. She has been seen several times in the area of Ninth Street West and Ninth Avenue West in Bradenton since Feb. 8.
Toye is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
