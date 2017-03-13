Tampa firefighter accidentally shoots fiancee, cops say

Witnesses became suspicious when they saw a man place 28-year-old Mareth Reum in the back seat of a pick-up truck. As St. Petersburg police pulled the 29-year-old man over, they found Reum with a gunshot wound on her right thigh.
Yet the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said this was an accidental shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Logan McClain, a 29-year-old Tampa firefighter and paramedic, was in the passenger seat taking out a handgun from the center console when it accidentally discharged, striking his fiancee Reum as she drove near the intersection of Pasadena Avenue South and Park Street.
The couple then stopped, he gave her aid and placed her in the back seat of their 2012 Toyota Tacoma. Reum was transported to Bayfront Hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life threatening injuries.
According to detectives, McClain has a concealed carry permit, and they do not think foul play is a factor.
The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.
