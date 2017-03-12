For inspiration, he just looks at natural Florida

Whether working in water colors, or oils, Bill Perry impresses with his prolific output of landscapes, portraits and still lifes.
Perry, 76, a Pittsburgh native, is new to Manatee County, having just moved to Lakewood Ranch in October.
A retired art teacher who painted mostly on Sundays during his working days, Perry has made a splash in the Manatee County art community, and soon the wider community will have an opportunity to see his paintings that are pretty, spectacular and evocative.
Perry is one of about 20 artists who will take part in a spring art show by the Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
Mary Litle, who is handling publicity for the association, calls Perry an accomplished artist, and said she is thrilled to have him in the show.
artist Bill Perry
Perry’s wife, Reggie, who is also a retired school teacher, said she most likes his landscapes and buildings, but admits that her favorites are “the ones that he has just done,” whatever they may be.
Although Perry won’t be bringing any of his wood carvings to the show, he excels at that art form, too.
In the Perry living room is his large wooden train on a mantle between paintings of buildings in Ireland and North Carolina.
Those buildings are some of Reggie Perry’s favorites.
Bill Perry is happy to have become friends with other local artists, and paints with them several days a week.
“Teaching helps the artist from the standpoint you share ideas,” he said.
For inspiration these days, he just looks around at the bright Florida light and tropical vegetation.
He has completed several paintings of palm trees and displays them prominently in his home.
Perry has also started tapping into local activities, recently painting polo ponies being exercised at Lakewood Ranch.
“When I came down to Florida after painting in the north for so many years, one of the things that impressed me the most was all the wonderful, different palm trees and foliage they had down here,” he said. “So I started painting palm trees even before the moving van was out of the driveway up home. It wasn’t until we got down here and started to look around that I discovered that I wasn’t the only one who had been impressed by Florida foliage. A lot of artists paint this way.”
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
If you go
What: Spring art show
Who: Creative Arts Association of Lakewood Ranch
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
Admission: Free
For more information on the art show visit caalr.com. For more information on Bill Perry, visit billperrypaintings.com.
