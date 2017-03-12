Two people on motorcycle killed in I-75 crash in Pasco County

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck late Saturday night on Interstate 75 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The motorcycle, which had no tail light according to the FHP release, was hit from behind by a 2015 Nissan Altima. The impact redirected the motorcycle into the path of two other vehicles, according to FHP.
The release identified the driver of the motorcycle as Michael L. Hardesty, 37, of Chillicothe, Ohio. He was transported to Wesley Chapel Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The passenger, 32-year-old Kristin L. Conn of Chillicothe, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
The accident, which happened at Milepost 275, just north of State Road 56, closed portions of the northbound lanes until about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the FHP release, and there were no serious injuries among the occupants of the other three vehicles.
