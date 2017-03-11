Oldsmar traffic crash leaves one dead, eight injured

One person was killed and eight people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday in Pinellas County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2008 Dodge Caliber failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of County Road 611 and Curlew Road just before 1 a.m., according to the FHP release. The vehicle struck a 2003 Ford F-250, causing the second vehicle to overturn.
According to FHP, the accident resulted in the death of one passenger, 18-year-old Jocelyn Kaila Schirmer of St. Petersburg, in the Dodge Caliber. Two other passengers, both 15 years old, are in critical condition. The driver of the Dodge Caliber and another passenger are in serious condition.
The three occupants of the Ford F-250 were also hospitalized, according to the release, with the driver in serious condition and both passengers suffering minor injuries.
The accident closed portions of the roadway until about 6:30 a.m., according to FHP.
