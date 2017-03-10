Water lines on Anna Maria Island will be flushed this weekend

Residents of Anna Maria Island will see more water than usual as water lines will be flushed throughout the weekend.
Manatee County Utility crews will start flushing the lines Friday night and will continue periodically over the weekend, according to Manatee County government.
There are no precautionary boil water notices.
“Flushing is often needed this time of year to decrease the water age and to bring the chlorine residuals back to standard levels,” a news release states.
For more information, go to www.mymanatee.org, call (941) 748-4501. or follow Manatee County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manatee.county.fl and on Twitter, @ManateeGov.
