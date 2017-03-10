Young Republicans to host panel on heroin epidemic

The continuing crisis of heroin in Manatee County has prompted a local group to host a panel on the epidemic.
The Manatee County Young Republicans, a group for registered Republicans from 18 to 40, are opening up a discussion between the public and those who encounter the heroin epidemic in their respective professions at 7 p.m. March 14 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Sarasota.
The group acknowledged that this event isn’t political but one to engage everyone in the community.
Manatee County Emergency Medical Services District Chief Jason Evans and Deputy Chief Larry Luh will be panelists along with sheriff’s office Sgt. Jason Powell and Centerstone of Florida vice president of hospital services Cathy Wilson.
Those interested in attending who have questions for the panelists are asked to submit questions to mcyr.president@gmail.com, but questions will be taken on the floor if time permits, according to a press release.
Members of Manatee County Young Republicans can attend the event for free, but non-members are asked to bring a $5 donation to cover the cost of the event.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
If you go
What: A panel discussion with local law enforcement, medical and mental health professionals on the heroin epidemic in Manatee County
Where: Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota
When: 7 p.m. March 14
Comments