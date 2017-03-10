Carol Whitmore files for another term as Manatee County Commissioner

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has filed to run for re-election in 2018.
The District 6 at-large commissioner, who is a Republican, filed to run Thursday.
“I love my job,” said Whitmore, who was first elected in 2006. “I love being a public servant.”
So far, the only challenger is Republican Corie Holmes, who has had three previous unsuccessful bids for a seat on the Manatee County Commission. Holmes filed for the seat last November.
“She’s a career politician,” Holmes said in November after filing. “That was one of the main reasons for running. People want change for that seat.”
Whitmore said her interests are different than most of the commission.
“My interests are healthcare and helping the less fortunate,” she said.
Having been on the commission since before the recession started, Whitmore said with the additional revenue from a new half-cent sales tax, she wants to be there to “get these road projects going and infrastructure built.”
“I want to be there to see it through and push it through,” she said. “We have a lot of projects that will improve the roads. I have been very successful for good things for the county. I am open minded.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
