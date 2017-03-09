Shape Note Fest highlights early singing style in America

The Southwest Florida Shape Note Singing Festival, featuring historic four-part a cappella singing, is set for 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Redeemer, 222 South Palm Ave., Sarasota.
“This is participatory singing, not performance singing. No presssure and great fun. We really need about 200 voices to bring the rafters down,” Mary Lou McFate said.
“People want to experience this unique sound of 17th Christian music, its poetry and traditions from colonial America to the present day. It was particularly popular 1801 to the end of the war between the states. Many attend who are not religious. They just love the sing,” McFate said.
There is no admission charge. A free-will donation will be accepted for the church.
A potluck lunch will be served on the church grounds. Participants are invited to bring a ready-to-serve covered dish to share at lunch and drinks of their choice.
