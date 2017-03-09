Local

Bicyclist, school bus collide in Bradenton

By Hannah Morse

A 16-year-old Bradenton bicyclist and a school bus collided just south of Rowlett Magnet Elementary School on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a bus carrying 16 students was southbound on Ninth Street East about to turn right onto 37th Avenue Drive East around 8:26 a.m. The bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet according to the FHP report, was traveling on the sidewalk when she said her brakes didn’t work. The front her of bicycle collided with the right side of the bus.

No one was injured in the incident, which is under investigation.

