USF’s Sandra Stone isn’t done with education despite resignation as regional chancellor

In the wake of USF System President Judy Genshaft’s announcement Wednesday that University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Regional Chancellor Sandra Stone had resigned, all indications are that Stone will return in a lesser role in the fall semester.
Genshaft’s initial press release thanked Stone for her service to the university, which began in September of 2014 and simply wished her well, “in her new or continuing pursuits.” Genshaft went on to say that Terry Osborn, regional vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, will act as interim regional chancellor until the university conducts a national search for Stone’s replacement.
Genshaft went on to praise Osborn, but said very little about Stone’s service as regional chancellor. There has been speculation that the university’s plunging fund raising efforts may have been at play, but it wasn’t offered by either Genshaft’s announcement or Stone’s letter to the USF community as an explanation.
After a great deal of consideration, I have determined that it is best that I step down from my position as Regional Chancellor in order to attend to my current family situation, as I find that I am unable to devote the time needed to the institution.
Former USF Regional Chancellor Sandra Stone, who resigned on Wednesday.
“After a great deal of consideration, I have determined that it is best that I step down from my position as Regional Chancellor in order to attend to my current family situation, as I find that I am unable to devote the time needed to the institution,” Stone’s letter states.
During the February USF board of trustees meeting, chairman Byron Shinn expressed concern about USFSM’s declining enrollment numbers and a fund raising effort that has collected $5.8 million out of an $18.2 million goal. Shinn did not immediately return a request for comment as to whether Stone’s resignation was related.
Stone, who also did not return a call for comment, went on to confirm in her letter that she has every intention of returning to the university in a different capacity.
“I will be away from campus until the beginning of next academic year, when I will return as a faculty member,” she said. “It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as your Regional Chancellor, and I appreciate all of the support I have received from all of you. I continue to be committed to the success of USFSM and our students and look forward to joining you again in August.”
Charlie Terenzio, director of information, confirmed that Stone has already departed the university, but she is expected to return for the fall 2016 semester. It was not immediately known in what capacity Stone will return.
