Tropicana investigating wastewater overflow

After 7,000 gallons of treated wastewater overflowed into a retention pool Tuesday, Tropicana is looking into what caused the spill at the Bradenton plant.
A Tropicana spokesperson issued a statement Wednesday saying “a computer control system malfunctioned,” which allowed the spill to occur.
The overflow happened around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Tropicana Manufacturing Co. site in Bradenton, but no clean-up action was required, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management State Watch Office.
The statement emphasized there was no negative impact from the spill on the environment, and the Environmental Protection Agency was notified immediately.
“Once identified, the overflow was immediately corrected,” the statement continued.
Tropicana continues investigate the incident to understand the cause, according to the statement.
