Portion of interstate still closed due to wildfire

The wildfire that closed of a section of Alligator Alley Tuesday continues to burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A portion of Interstate 75 from exit 80 to exit 105 continues to be closed early Wednesday as smoke has hindered visibility and hot spots from the fire are close to the roadway.
A dense smoke advisory is put in place for Collier County through 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The fire had ignited Sunday but had grown to about 6,000 acres as of Tuesday.
Drivers should drive slowly, according to FHP, and if they need roadside assistance, dial *347.
FHP suggested that eastbound traffic should take exit 105 to U.S 41; turn left onto eastbound U.S. 41; take U.S. 41 to northbound State Road 29; take northbound State Road 29 to I-75.
Westbound traffic should take exit 80 either north or south. To go to Naples, take State Road 29 to U.S. 41, then turn right on U.S. 41.
