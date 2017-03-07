Man fled after grandfather confronted him when he offered child candy

Police are investigating a suspicious circumstance in which a man approached a child in his car and offered the 10-year-old candy, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the 10-year-old was approached by a man in a station wagon in the 2100 block of 11th Street West in Bradenton and offered a piece of candy, according to a news release.
The child’s grandfather reportedly overheard the man, and when he confronted the man, the man drove off.
He is described as a white man between 60 and 70 years of age with white hear. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and driving an older model silver Ford Taurus station wagon south on 11th Street West.
Anyone with information regarding on investigation can call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932- 9300 or Detective Mike Page at 941-932- 9314. Information may also be submitted to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
Comments