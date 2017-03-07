Wildfire shuts down Alligator Alley

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group Pause

1:21 Police say video shows Florida man trying to stab, run over former boss

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

1:43 Vandals toss tar on Florida home

1:08 Video shows victim fighting back during attempted robbery at gas station

3:51 ArtSlam livens up downtown Bradenton

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

2:16 Fans of the Game: Jed Lippincott and Jeff Moses