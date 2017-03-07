Wildfire shuts down Alligator Alley

Wildfires burning about 6,000 acres in Collier County have forced the shutdown of a 25-miles section of the Alligator Alley portion of Interstate 75.
A wildfire that ignited Sunday in eastern Collier County is 30 percent contained to the 6,000 acres currently burning, according to Florida Forest Service spokeswoman Melissa Yunas.
At 2:01 p.m., the wildfire forced Alligator Alley to be shut down from the exit of Highway 29 at mile marker 80 to mile marker 105 in both directions because of the diminished visibility caused by the smoke, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mandatory evacuations have also been issued for the Naples Club RV park, Panther Walk RV park, Forest Glen and horse stables in and along Neuman Road. A reception center is set up at Golden Gate Community Center, 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy., for those who need shelter, according to the Collier County Emergency Management Department.
The Collier County Emergency Management Department has set up an emergency hotline phone bank. Those with questions or concerns can call 239-252-8444.
A dense smoke advisory has been issued for Collier County through 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service out of Miami.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, Yunas said, as 120 fire personnel from city, county and state agencies work to contain the blaze.
Favorable weather conditions, however, have allowed for the fire to continue to grow.
Winds are coming out of the north and northeast but that is expected to change, Yunas said.
The wildfire has also caused other road closures in Collier County. Collier Boulevard is closed from Rattlesnake Hammock Road to Davis Boulevard and Naples Lakes Road is closed.
#LeeWilliamsRdFire @FLForestService helicopter made 84 water drops #wildfire #FLfire pic.twitter.com/rcUyShAthm— Caloosahatchee FC (@FFS_cafc) March 6, 2017
In Manatee County, there are currently no wildfires reported, but conditions are making Florida Forest Service officials nervous statewide, according to spokesman Patrick Mahoney.
On Monday there was one brush fire reported, but firefighters were able to extinguish it before the forest service arrived.
“Now is really the time to prepare for wildfires,” Mahoney said. “Make sure your roof and gutters are cleaned out and make sure you have defensible space around your home.”
Smoke is in the air again!!! #RememberOnlyYou pic.twitter.com/ejxpA8nRTO— Patrick M. Mahoney (@FFS_Myakka) March 7, 2017
For more information, Mahoney suggests people visit: firwise.org or floridaforestservice.com.
“Simple things makes the difference,” he added.
