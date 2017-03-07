SCF officials perplexed by report of neo-Nazi propoganda on campus

State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota officials were surprised to see their small school included in a nationwide Anti-Defamation League report on white supremacists recruiting college students.
The report, published Monday, includes a picture of a flier reading, “How is a diploma going to help you in the race war? Join your local Nazis.” The picture was originally posted on Twitter on Dec. 3, and the picture’s caption indicates the flier was posted at the State College of Florida.
College spokeswoman Jamie Smith said no one at the college had known about the flier, and the school had not received any notification of such a flier being posted.
How is a diploma going to help you in the race war? Join your local Nazis. Flier reportedly posted on a door at State College of Florida
Smith said the picture appears to show a door on the Bradenton campus, but she doubted the flier stayed up very long.
“We don't know that it was ever posted for longer than the snapshot of that image,” Smith said. “I highly suspect they put them up, took the picture, and then ripped them down. Security would have reported it to our public safety. This is serious stuff.”
The group advertised in the flier, “The Atomwaffen Division” is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Marilyn Mayo, a research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, said the group included SCF on their list because of the pictures posted to Twitter. She said her organization relies on a variety of methods to track hate crime incidents, including news reports, social media postings and conversations with students. No researchers spoke with college officials at SCF, but Mayo said the fliers were similar to those posted in verified incidents by the Atomwaffen Division.
I highly suspect they put them up, took the picture, and then ripped them down. Jamie Smith, SCF spokeswoman
After the Anti-Defamation League’s report came out Monday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office contacted the school, looking into the incident as a hate crime.
Smith said there have been no incidents related to hate-group postings going back at least 18 months. She said fliers posted on campus have to be approved by student services, and that officials check regularly to ensure rogue fliers are not being posted without approval.
The twitter user who posted the image went by the twitter handle @Mike_Smith267. The account has since been deleted by Twitter, but it was filled with tweets related to white supremacy and neo-Nazi ideology.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments