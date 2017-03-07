The Guy Expo brings guy toys, men’s health to Palmetto

Imagine the happiness of a guy getting to roam for free for five hours in a place packed with Lamborghinis, BMWs, trucks, boats, classic cars, NASCAR, free food, free samples of beer and martial arts and poker tournaments.
Would a guy like that even mind a little health check or two amid all that happiness? Kara Schlick, founder of Physician Marketing and Management, wondered four years ago.
Turns out that guys don’t mind having their body parts checked as long as there are fun toys to distract them, Schlick learned.
In fact, 5,000 guys, girlfriends, wives and kids are expected to attend the Fourth Annual Guy Expo, presented by Urology Partners of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
“The Guy Expo is designed to promote health in a fun way,” Schlick said Tuesday of the free event, which Physician Marketing and Management organizes each year. “The Guy Expo brings everything guys like for one day.”
This year, besides the fun stuff, there are 50 vendors paired with 50 medical practices, offering health screenings, educational presentations and consultations, all for free, Schlick added.
“We will have more than 15 free screenings at the event including vision, hearing, skin cancer, body mass index, blood pressure, foot and ankle, balance, glucose and a five $5 cholesterol check,” Schlick said.
The screenings are also open to women this year, Schlick added.
Urology Partners will provide free low testosterone testing for men as well as prostate health testing.
Thirty-two fighters are coming from all over the state to try to win a $2,000 top prize in the ju jitsu tournament which runs throughout the day, Schlick said.
There is also a $250 door prize drawing for just entering the building, Schlick added.
Blake’s ‘Save A Life Tour’
To help reduce deaths and injuries caused by distracted driving and driving while intoxicated, Blake Medical Center is sponsoring a unique six-hour, multi-media event at The Guy Expo called The National Safe A Life Tour.
The tour also stresses the risk of texting while driving, according to a news release from Kramer International, the Grand Rapids, Mich. company which runs the tour.
The release describes a visit to the tour as having, “no holds barred video presentations coupled with two, multi-million dollar simulation experiences, that are like nothing you’ve ever seen.”
One simulator features texting and driving and, the other, drinking and driving, said Dave Fandrich, a Kramer spokesman.
“We will show them as close to real life as we possibly can,” Fandrich added.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
