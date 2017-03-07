3-alarm fire extinguished at Ringling College construction site

A three-alarm fire broke out at the construction site for a new Ringling College of Art + Design building Tuesday afternoon.
Around 12:22 p.m., Sarasota County Fire Department was dispatched out to Ringling College’s Basch Visual Arts Center that is currently under construction in the 1100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way, according to Sarasota County emergency services spokeswoman Ashley Lusby. Firefighters arrived within 6 minutes and it was put out within a half hour. There were no injuries reported.
Though it was described by the art school as “small,” the blaze set forth a tunnel of black smoke into the sky. Although it was roofing material that caught fire, the State Fire Marshal’s office will have to determine how it started.
News update: small fire on roof of new construction. SFD responded in 6 mins, fire out within 30 mins. No injuries, cause of fire unknown.— Ringling College (@RinglingCollege) March 7, 2017
Fire at Ringling College in Sarasota pic.twitter.com/tN2FkGtUsS— Chris Williams (@ChrisIsBald) March 7, 2017
