Manatee students launch Soldiers to Civilians veterans project

Cindy Dodds 24-year-old son, Kyle, was found dead of a lethal drug overdose on the streets of Overtown in Sept. 2016. Kyle had a mix of fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine and heroin in his system. Cindy is hoping to raise awareness about opioid abuse, and that lawmakers strengthen the Florida law punishing dealers who give out fatal doses of the drugs.
A Dania Beach homeowner had a rude awakening when dawn broke. His home had been tarred, and now Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing surveillance video of the vandals in the hopes that someone can identify them.
Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.