Manatee commission proclaims March 7 as Bob Bartz Day

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.
A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.