Manatee commission proclaims March 7 as Bob Bartz Day

Manatee commissioners honored the late Bob Bartz, who was the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, during Tuesday's meeting.
Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Crime

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

Crime

Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.

Editor's Choice Videos