Investigators continue to seek cause of deadly plane crash

Officials continue to investigate a deadly plane crash that occurred Saturday afternoon, including determining the identity of those who perished.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, and officials visited the site, a spokesperson from the NTSB confirmed.
“At this point, we’re still in the fact gathering stage,” Terry Williams, NTSB spokesman for the Manatee County crash, said.
It will take about a year to determine the cause, but a preliminary report on the incident should be available in the next couple of weeks, Williams said.
A small twin-engine plane crashed in a wooded area just north of State Road 62 near State Road 37. The plane, registered out of California, took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 1 p.m. Saturday, but the pilot did not file a flight plan.
The Hawker Beachcraft BE-60 plane was engulfed in flames when it crashed, killing the pilot and a passenger and destroying the plane, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The deceased, whose bodies were recovered from the wreckage, have not been identified as of Monday afternoon. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigators are “still working on it,” according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
A witness told the Bradenton Herald there “was nothing left” of the plane when he got to the crash site.
A wildfire caused by the fiery crash burned about 30 acres of land in about 5 hours and shut down State Road 37 while crews worked to contain the blaze.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
