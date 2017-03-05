Two victims identified in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 in Sarasota County

2:26 The Bishop Sailing Center officially opens Pause

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:26 Duette resident describes witnessing plane crash

0:35 A look at the wreckage of Saturday's plane crash in the Duette area

1:34 Bayside Villas resident voices complaints about apartment

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project

1:26 Adrian McPherson wants to be a mentor in addition to a coach with Air5