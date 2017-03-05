East Manatee Fire Rescue has new deputy chief

Chief Lee Whitehurst of East Manatee Fire Rescue recently administered the oath of office to the newly appointed deputy chief William Hall. Hall’s wife, Amber, pinned on his badge.
Hall is a lifelong resident of Manatee County and a 2000 graduate of Southeast High School.
He started his career with the District as a volunteer in 2001 and was hired full-time later that year.
Hall was selected 2003 Firefighter of the Year and was recognized for his exceptional duty during the 2004 hurricane season, a year when three hurricanes affected Manatee County.
Hall has steadily risen through the ranks and was promoted to engineer in 2005, lieutenant in 2008, and was also awarded the Fire Officer of the Year for 2011.
In 2012, he was promoted to captain and assigned as the C Shift Commander. He was appointed to battalion chief in 2013.
Hall serves on the county Hazardous Materials Team and was awarded the Haz Mat Award in 2011.
He was also awarded a Manatee County Fire Chiefs’ Unit Citation for his actions at a 47-car pile-up on I-75 at University Parkway in 2012 where he served as the incident commander of all Manatee County units.
Hall is a paramedic and holds several Florida State Fire Marshal’s certifications including pump operator, fire officer I and II, fire instructor I, II and III, fire inspector I, and fire investigator I.
Hall holds an Associate’s and Bachelor’s degree in Public Safety Administration from St. Petersburg College. He replaces Whitehurst as the deputy chief.
