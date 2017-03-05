Local

March 5, 2017 7:46 AM

3 dead in crash that shuts down I-75

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 in south Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash, which was reported at 5:19 a.m., involved several vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling cars, according to FHP.

The highway is expected to be closed at the interchange with Toledo Blade Road in North Port for several hours, FHP said at 7 a.m. Sunday.

