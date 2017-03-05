3 dead in crash that shuts down I-75

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a crash that shut down southbound Interstate 75 in south Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash, which was reported at 5:19 a.m., involved several vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling cars, according to FHP.
The highway is expected to be closed at the interchange with Toledo Blade Road in North Port for several hours, FHP said at 7 a.m. Sunday.
New: Crash in Sarasota on I-75 south beyond Toledo Blade, all lanes blocked. Last updated at 06:29:40AM....https://t.co/KIY0MtrBpG— FL511 I-75 (@fl511_i75) March 5, 2017
