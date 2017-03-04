Parrish celebrates its heritage at annual parade

1:55 Manatee County Rotary Clubs look to make playgrounds more accessible Pause

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker

3:04 How a 13-year-old started the need for a trans support group

0:44 Lakewood Ranch's dream basketball season ends in Lakeland

1:46 DA's office 'fully committed' to 'achieving justice' for slain Peach deputies

1:58 Accused Peach County deputy killer has first court appearance

2:45 Here's what happened when 2 Peach County deputies were shot