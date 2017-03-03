He led officials on a chase after a crash, but it was the gun that got him federal prison time

A chase in Sarasota last year has led to a man being sentenced to federal prison.
After being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, Anthony Leroy Haygood, 28, of Sarasota was sentenced to six years and five months in federal prison for the charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven also ordered that he forfeit a Smith and Wesson revolver and six rounds of ammunition.
It started May 3, when Sarasota officials tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the officials. At the time, Haygood was a passenger in the vehicle.
The driver crashed and ran from the scene; that’s when Haygood moved over to the driver’s seat and drove away.
Officers pursued Haygood and used an “immobilization maneuver” to stop the vehicle. Haygood ran away, but officials caught up to him and took him into custody.
A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson .357-caliber revolver. Haygood admitted the gun belonged to him, officials said.
Haygood had previously been convicted of aggravated fleeing and eluding, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery on a law enforcement officer.
The case, investigated by the Sarasota Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program — a nationwide, gun-violence reduction strategy.
Haygood pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 10.
