Lipizzan stallions to perform benefit for Myakka schoolhouse

The Herrmann’s Royal Lipizzan Stallion troupe, 32755 Singletary Road, is planning a dress performance 4 p.m. Sunday to benefit restoration of the 1914 Myakka City schoolhouse. Prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children, and tickets will be available at the gate.
Repairs to the exterior of the schoolhouse are being completed in preparation for repainting the structure, said Marilyn Coker of the Myakka City Historical Society.
The Manatee County Historical Commission has applied to the state for funding to complete the project. The grant is now pending action by the Florida Legislature.
