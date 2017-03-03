Sarasota officers and citizens to switch roles during use of force learning opportunity

Citizens will become police officers and vice versa during Sarasota Police Department’s Use of Force Community Day on Saturday.
The department’s training unit will give 40 citizens the opportunity to learn about fast decisions real officers have to make during traffic stops and domestic disputes at the police headquarters from 9 a.m. to noon.
Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge said since the program will be similar to the one from last May, there wasn’t any concern of live ammunition like a similar training session in Punta Gorda that claimed the life of a 73-year-old librarian last year.
The department uses controlled situations as well as video simulation.
“It is important that citizens have an opportunity to learn about and give input about law enforcement and use of force issues,” Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
