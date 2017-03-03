Sarasota officers and citizens to switch roles during use of force learning opportunity

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project Pause

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker

2:32 Immigration debate raises concerns among growers and farmworkers

0:54 Alligator carrying a big fish across a golf course caught on camera

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint

1:09 An Oscar watch party in Miami neighborhood reacts as 'Moonlight' wins Best Picture