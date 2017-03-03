Cortez fisherman to teach class on fish filleting

0:55 Planning begins for major downtown streetscaping project Pause

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker

2:30 Manatee County residents fear proposed apartments

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

1:26 Manatee County looks to learn more about the farms of the 1940s

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:31 Will Florida lawmakers’ education priorities be used for leverage in 2017?

0:56 Dramatic video shows woman being robbed at gunpoint