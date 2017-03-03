Cortez fisherman to teach class on fish filleting

So you caught a fish and now you don’t know what to do with it. Never fear, the Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum is offering a class on fish filleting. This class will teach the art of fish fillet along with a few stories about commercial fishing from the instructor, a Cortez fisherman, according the a press release.
After a demonstration the class will break into individual instruction. This will help students learn basic and more in-depth fillet techniques with fish like mackeral and sheepshead (based on availability). The fillets will be included in the price of the class as well as ice and packaging for easy transportation. Students will need to wear old clothing and bring a fillet knife the day of class.
The class is at 9 a.m. March 25 on the grounds of the Florida Maritime Museum. The cost is $40 and fees are due by March 18. Call 941-708-6120 or visit the museum at 4415 119th St. W. in Cortez to register.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum is also offering classes on basket weaving, memoir writing, painting with a fish, canning, preserving family photos and paper making. For the complete schedule visit FloridaMaritimeMuseum.org.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
Comments