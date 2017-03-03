Bayside Villas residents feeling optimistic

Bayside Villas residents are in the process of filing complaints with the Florida Commission on Human Relations.
caronson@bradenton.com

Crime

Men rob convenience store with scoped rifle

Investigators released stunning surveillance video on Tuesday, February, 28, 2017, hoping that it will sparked tips that will lead police to a brazen gunman who threatened clerks with a high-powered rifle during a convenience store robbery spree in San Jose, California.

Crime

Bat-wielding man tackled, arrested after threatening police

A bat-wielding man was arrested after he threatened civilians and bystanders at the West Covina, California, Police Department on Monday, February 27, 2017. Police said the 28-year-old man repeatedly struck windows of the police department building with the baseball bat before being tackled by an officer.

Editor's Choice Videos