Groups come together to rally for gun safety

For motorists along Bayfront Drive in Sarasota at rush hour on Thursday, seeing a group of people holding a rally along the street is not that unusual.
About 75 people lined the stretch of U.S. 41 for more than an hour Thursday afternoon, waving signs and rallying for gun safety.
More than 50 people are lining the streets of Sarasota to promote gun safety today w/ local chapter of Brady Campaign. pic.twitter.com/0VeeeeMkQ9— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 2, 2017
The Sarasota County chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence — an organization whose objective is to “create a safer America by cutting gun deaths” —coordinated Thursday’s rally near the Unconditional Surrender statue.
While the group typically meets there weekly to rally for its cause, this week was different. Several other groups were invited to stand alongside the Brady Campaign chapter members.
Carol Rescigno, president of the Sarasota chapter of the Brady Campaign, said the organization put out the call to ask other organizations to join them Thursday.
“The Brady Campaign has very specific goals we want to reach, and the other organizations are a little bit different, but the one thing we all have in common is that we want gun safety. We want fewer guns on the streets. Mostly we want background checks ... on all gun purchases,” Rescigno said.
Gun safety, she said, is a hot topic in Florida.
David Evans, former president of the Sarasota Brady Campaign chapter, said the group has been out here every Thursday for four years in order to further the cause. This week was no different.
“Right now, we’ve got an epidemic of gun violence in this country,” Evans said.
The group size, he noted, can range from about 20-25, but Thursday’s rally nearly tripled that.
Sandi Cooper, who does not usually attend Brady Campaign rallies but came out Thursday to speak out against allowing firearms to be carried openly, said the size of the turnout was “great.”
“I think even if you have two people it’s wonderful,” Cooper said.
Under the shade of the line of trees along Bayfront, several members from the local chapters of the Suncoast Political Action Alliance, League of Women Voters and Congregation for Humanistic Judaism joined the Brady Campaign rally.
Bright yellow signs calling for background checks and the banning of assault weapons were among the displays that were held up. Cars passing by on the busy thoroughfare honked in support, and some motorists gave a thumbs-up —along with a few other gestures showing opposition.
More people have arrived to hold signs and stand along the road. Up to about 75 people now. Met w/ lots of honks & thumbs up from drivers pic.twitter.com/oychldwZ6g— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 2, 2017
Though they all stood together, opinions on gun safety and gun ownership varied throughout the protesters. Many said they were for gun ownership but wanted to see more responsibility.
“We don’t want guns everywhere, we want legal guns in the right place,” Rescigno said. “We believe in the Second Amendment. There are people who have guns legally, and that’s fine, but I’m not sure I want them out there protecting me. They may be well-trained, they may be not.”
Arguments in support of the bill include a “deterrent value” or deterring potential crime because someone is visibly carrying a weapon rather than a concealed one.
Nancy Israelson, who attended Thursday’s rally but is not a member of the Brady Campaign or other organizations in attendance, said she grew up in a responsible gun-owning household. She said she wouldn’t want to take guns away, but the matter of responsibility concerns her, especially open-carry.
“I don’t see responsibility anymore, if they can’t be responsible, maybe they shouldn’t be a gun owner,” Israelson said. “What happened to my health and safety? Doesn’t count.”
Rally still going strong for over 1 hr. 1 Woman says she's here bc she survived a violent crime & doesn't think open carry will deter crime— Sara Nealeigh (@saranealeigh) March 2, 2017
