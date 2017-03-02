Meet Leroy Lesley, a Tampa settler with Manatee ties

Born in South Carolina in 1807, Leroy G. Lesley grew up in a religiously devout family with ties to the American Revolution (his grandfather was a soldier) and John C. Calhoun (his cousin and developer of the states’ right doctrine).
This upbringing seemed to have a profound impact throughout the course of his life, leading him to serve in and lead several militias in multiple wars, rise to leadership in political parties and become a circuit minister for the Methodist Episcopal Church.
Coming to Florida with his younger brother in 1829, Leroy first settled in Madison County, where he married Indianna Chiles Livingston and established himself as a planter. However, when the Second Seminole War broke out, the patriotic Lesley served several enlistments in militia companies from 1835-1838. As one enlistment ended, he would quickly enroll in another.
At the end of these early military enlistments, Leroy felt a call to the ministry and was ordained by Bishop Capers as a minister in the Methodist Episcopal Church, South. After serving his first circuit in North Florida and South Georgia, the Rev. Lesley was moved to the Hillsborough Mission in 1849 and he moved his wife and three children to Tampa.
At that time, Hillsborough County incorporated Manatee County and, with the assistance of the Tampa Church, Lesley established a Methodist Society in the Manatee Settlement. The charter members of the society were Ezekiel Glazier, Abigail Glazier, Dr. Franklin Branch, Vashti Branch, Mary Fife, Henry S. Clark, Ellen M. Clark, Nancy Wyatt and Thomas Kenny.
This small society grew over the years, and in 1887 it erected the church that is now the centerpiece of Manatee Village Historical Park.
The Rev. Lesley continued as the circuit minister for the area until his retirement at the end of 1850.
In 1849, while Lesley was still an active minister, there was a Seminole attack at Fort Pierce that left a settler dead and led to a string of defensive forts being built across the state. Lesley’s prior militia experiences gave way to his selection as an Army wagon master, making him responsible for taking supplies from Fort Brooke to inland posts. Lesley quickly grew the modest 15-mule team into 200 teams within four months.
These defenses seemed to work for a short time, and Lesley was able to return to his home and farm life. Unfortunately, the peace did not last long, and by 1855 he once again called to the military life with the start of the Third Seminole War.
Tune in next week for the continuation of Leroy Lesley's involvement in the Manatee settlement. In the meantime, the 1887 Church, which later housed the congregation organized in Manatee by Lesley, can be toured at Manatee Village Historical Park at 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.
