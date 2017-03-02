CORE at Lakewood Ranch could be rezoned to allow more uses

As plans for a biotech business campus in Lakewood Ranch continue to develop, the allowed uses could now be more expansive.
During Thursday’s Land Use meeting, Manatee County Commission gave initial approval to a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for CORE at Lakewood Ranch. CORE stands for “Collaboration Opportunities for Research and Exploration.” The amendment for the approximately 300 acres in Lakewood Ranch to mixed use will now be transmitted to the state for approval before coming back to the county commission for final adoption.
“The vision for this area was to provide more of a high tech employment generator,” said Darenda Marvin, who represents the applicant, SMR North 70, LLC. “We believe that the MU for the future of jobs provides better opportunities for this property.”
Some area residents expressed concern with light industrial now potentially being an allowed use on the property, which is located north of State Road 70 East, south of Rangeland Parkway, east of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and west of White Eagle Boulevard.
For Laura Whinfield, who lives in the Bridgewater neighborhood, she would be more comfortable if she knew where the light industrial would be going.
“It’s unfortunate that Bridgewater neighborhood is not able to see a real plan before we vote on a zoning change,” she said. “I wish we knew where that light industrial was going to be planned.”
But Margaret Tusing, a county planner, said while they don’t know what the proposed uses are at the present time, light industrial is “not the smoke stack industry that people think of.”
“It’s focused more on educational and/or medical research and development,” she said.
Also on Thursday, the commission:
- Directed staff to present a report to the commission within 30 days about the status of the old Bayshore High School property. Several people addressed the commission Thursday about the property causing cancer and other illnesses. “There is actually data that there is a correlation,” Commissioner Carol Whitmore said.
- Approved a General Development Plan for a 43,742-square foot mini warehouse, including outdoor storage, on approximately 5.38 acres. The property is located on the southeast corner of State Road 64 and Lorraine Road.
- Approved a Preliminary Site Plan for 46 townhomes on 11.57 acres located on the southwest corner of 77th Terrace East and Town Center Parkway.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
